Armenia delaying process of restoring communications - Azerbaijani MP

Armenia is delaying the process of restoring communications, which is reflected in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend on April 19.

“Armenia continues to stick to a destructive position,” the MP said.

“The victory of the Azerbaijani troops in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and the liberation of lands from occupation created a new reality and an atmosphere of cooperation in the region,” Huseynov said.

"Azerbaijan announced its readiness to cooperate with all neighboring countries in the new reality,” Huseynov said. “But, unfortunately, Armenia does not take similar steps and has taken a destructive position, delaying the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10."

“Armenia by such actions prevents the establishment of peace in the region,” the MP said.

"Today Armenia is in a deep crisis both political and economic crisis,” the MP said. “It is unclear how this crisis will end, but it does not bode well for Armenia. The leadership of this country has not yet realized the new reality and does not understand that the only way out of the situation which is observed in Armenia and its economy is to cooperate with neighboring countries.”

“If communications are not restored, then Armenia will be unable to get out of the blockade, which will aggravate the economic crisis in this country,” Huseynov said.

“However, even in this situation, Armenia continues to express absurd, revanchist ideas and hinder the establishment of peace. However, the Armenian leadership must take into account that such behavior does not bode well for it.”

“If Armenia continues to prevent the restoration of communications, it will find itself in an even more difficult situation. Therefore, the only way out for Armenia is the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020," he said.



