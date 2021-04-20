Visit of Israeli journalists to Aghdam ends

By Trend





A trip of Israeli journalists to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district ended, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports on April 19.

Israel Hayom correspondent Dean Shmuel Elmas and political analyst for The Jerusalem Post and The Jewish Press Arye Gut took part in it.

Israeli journalists visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, the ruins of the Drama Theater and witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism in the Museum of Bread and on the territory called "Imaret".

The journalists' trip to Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Gubadli is scheduled for April 20.




















































































