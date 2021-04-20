Two border violators detained near Iran in liberated Fuzuli

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Officers of the Azerbaijani State Border Service have detained two border trespassers on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region, the service reported on its website on April 19.

The incident took place near Fuzuli region's Gazakhlar village at around 2200 on April 16. The detainees were Iranian citizens Feyzi Yasser Nariman (born 1991) and Husseinpur Sajad Hasan (born 1993).

Nariman, who was slightly wounded after the Azerbaijani border guards used weapons, was taken to the Fizuli Diagnostic Centre.

Some 1,159 tablets and 78 units of a device similar to the "Costed Mikro Politedve" were found during a search at the scene. Border guards also detained Fuzuli region residents Huseynov Elshan (born 1987) and Sadddinov Ulvi (born 1994), who arrived in an Opel car (99-EY-840) to meet the violators in order to pick up drugs.

At present, officers of the Horadiz border detachment of the State Border Service and the Fuzuli region military prosecutor's office are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative measures.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.