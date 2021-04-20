By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Police have seized Armenian-left weapons in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Gubadli regions liberated from occupation in a 44-day war in autumn 2020.

A machine gun, five assault rifles, 14 hand grenades, 42 mortar shells, 15 grenade launchers, 47 assault rifle magazines, 5,788 various calibre cartridges were found in the abandoned military positions in Fuzuli, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service said.

Earlier on April 17, Gubadli region police officers seized 118 mortar shells and 181 detonators from the military positions left by the Armenian troops in the region.

Since the liberation of its territories from Armenia's occupation starting November 2020, Azerbaijan has been carrying out operations of clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.