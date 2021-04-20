Armenia should abandon all territorial claims against Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani official

By Trend

The only chance for Armenia is to renounce all the so-called territorial claims against Azerbaijan and jointly coexist with Muslim, Turkic countries in peace, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Ali Huseynli, said in an interview within Trend news agency’s author's video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

“When our compatriots were deported from Armenia, the ungrateful people who were in power during that time not only did not inform the world community about this but also did not give wide publicity to these events in the Soviet Union, which then included Azerbaijan,” Huseynli said.

"Over 300,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled and deported from Armenia in 1987-1988,” the first deputy speaker added. “Unfortunately, during that period the government did not take any measures to prevent this. These territories are the historical lands of Azerbaijan.”

“In some cases, the Armenians want to present this as the territorial claims of the Azerbaijani side against the Armenians,” the first deputy speaker said. “They say that Azerbaijan liberated the Nagorno-Karabakh region and now intends to occupy other territories.”

“The Armenians do this deliberately, but Azerbaijan has repeatedly made official statements on this issue, the supreme commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces said that we have no territorial claims against Armenia or any other neighboring country,” Huseynli said.

“But this does not mean that we must give up our moral rights in the territories in which we have lived for hundreds of years,” the first deputy speaker said.

“I would like to stress again that only 35 years have passed since the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia in 1987-1988,” Huseynli said. “We, including myself, remember our historical lands because we lived there. And, of course, we all wish to return to these lands, to see them."

Touching upon the issue of ceding Yerevan to Armenia during the existence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first vice speaker stressed that in some cases historians and political scientists justify this by the fact that the leadership of that time was forced to make concessions, including those to create the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

"While resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has already gone down in history, Azerbaijan was also offered to make concessions and resolve some issues instead of this, but neither Azerbaijan nor great leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made such concessions,” the first deputy speaker said.

“The War Trophy Park and the results of the liberation of the occupied territories show that it was possible to achieve the biggest success in the war in those conditions,” Huseynli said.

“Of course, we are determined to further open communications, cooperate with all regional countries for the development of our peoples, but this does not mean that we can change our view of history,” the first deputy speaker said.

“Armenia must know that its only chance is to live in peace with its big neighbors, Muslim, Turkic countries and it must renounce all the so-called territorial claims,” Huseynli said.

“The victory we gained in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War must be a good lesson for them,” Huseynli said. “If they think about it, they will realize that this lesson is good for them. If they draw the right conclusions, they will no longer find themselves in a similar situation."