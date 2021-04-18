TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV

17 April 2021 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Members of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian religious community have visited Tugh village of Khojavand district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the bureau, within the visit, the community members made a pilgrimage to the local ancient Albanian temple.

They have also performed here a religious ceremony on the occasion of Easter.

The Albanian-Udi Christian religious community is the successor to the Albanian Autocephalous Apostolic Church in the Caucasus.

Azerbaijan had liberated the Tugh village from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).


Print version

Views: 13

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also