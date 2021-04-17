Azerbaijan sets up structure to work on urban planning in liberated lands

By Trend

A structure that will prepare project instructions to substantiate a single urban development in the rural areas of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation has been defined, the country’s Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

This was reflected in the clarification of the Cabinet of Ministers to Resolution No. 97.

As reported, the decree was prepared in order to fulfill the order of the president of Azerbaijan ‘On the Application of the Law of Azerbaijan dated February 1, 2021, No. 259-VIQD’ of the Code of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree specified in paragraph 2.3 of the Rules for the substantiation of unified urban planning in the liberated rural territories of Azerbaijan, the project order will be prepared by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. In these cases, the justification for urban planning will be carried out on the basis of the order of the State Committee, and the preparation of these documents will be financed by the state funds in accordance with Article 24.2 of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan.