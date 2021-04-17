TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

16 April 2021 [20:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Some 27,542 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 22,034 citizens, and the second one to 5,508 citizens per day.

In total, up until now, 1,299,323 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 859,338 people, and the second - by 439,985 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

