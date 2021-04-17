Memorandum of Understanding on co-op between Azerbaijan and OIC in field of statistics approved

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of statistics between the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan and the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation" on April 16.

The memorandum was signed on December 24, 2020, in Baku, and on February 11, 2021, in Ankara.

After the memorandum comes into force, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its points.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the entry of the memorandum into force.