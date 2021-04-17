Army's missile, artillery batteries continue drills

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Army’s missile and artillery batteries continue to conduct live-fire tactical exercises under the 2021 combat training plan approved by the Defence Ministry.

As part of the drills that are being held to increase the professionalism of the military personnel, demonstrational combat firing from the howitzers-gun of various calibres and other missile and artillery pieces was carried out, according to the report.

During the exercises conducted in close to combat conditions, the imaginary targets were destroyed by the precise fire of the troops.

The exercises are aimed at improving the units' practical skills of continuous control, as well as organizing their combat activities in cooperation with other types of troops considering the experience gained during the Patriotic war in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said in a different report under the 2021 combat coordination plan of the Nakhchivan garrison troops, commander training classes were held with the commanders and deputy commanders of companies and batteries.

The main attention was paid to increasing the level of professionalism of officers, improving their skills in managing units, and commanding qualities.

First, a drill review of officers was held and their readiness for training was checked. During the practical exercises, the officers were shown the actions of air defence, missile-artillery, and tank units in conducting defensive battles.

At the garrison’s training centre, officers were given theoretical classes in military topography, legal and moral-psychological training.

At the end of the classes, the level of combined arms, special, topographic, and physical training of officers was checked. During the final analysis of the classes, it was noted that the officers have shown high results in the tests. Relevant instructions were given to increase the level of combat readiness of the units.

Azerbaijan and Armenia entered the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



