Roads being restored in Armenian-shelled Tartar

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is repairing road infrastructure in the Tartar region that was damaged as a result of frequent Armenian shelling during the 44-day-war in 2020.

A highway and six local roads were damaged in Tartar as Armenia shelled the region with the use of artillery and rocket launchers.

The restoration of the reaods is overseen by The State Commission under the State Agency of Automobile Roads set up on November 6 that has mobilized equipment and manpower to complete the repair work in a short period of time.

Along with Tartar, restoration work is currently underway in 11 cities and regions across the country.

During the war, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev described Tartar as Stalingrad of Azerbaijan due to Armenia’s heavy shelling of the region.

Some 16,277 shells and 21 forbidden Smersh missiles were dropped on Tartar during the war from September 27 and November 10. According to the information provided by Tartar Executive Authorities, the number of dropped shells would sometimes reach 2,400 during the war.

It should be noted that Armenia shelled Azerbaijani regions far from the conflict zone throughout the war. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilian compounds in this period.

Presently, reconstruction work is underway on the 4.1 km section of the Barda-Istisu road. Afterwards, the reconstruction work will begin on the Tartar-Khindarkh highway, as well as on Shah Ismail Khatai, Elman Safarov, Shikhali Gurbanov, Mubariz Ibrahimov and Famil Gulami streets in Tartar, damaged as a result of the massive rocket and artillery attacks on the city. In addition, work is underway to repair roads of local importance.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and territories destroyed as a result of Armenia's missiles and artillery attack during the Second Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.