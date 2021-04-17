Armenian wounded commander gets first aid from Azerbaijani servicemen

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani servicemen have given the first medical aid to an Armenian commander during a search operation in liberated Jabrayil region, according to the Armenian media.

The search operation was held near the Kand Horadiz settlement of Jabrayil on April 15.

The commander of the Armenian Emergencies Ministry's emergency response unit operational group was wounded in the right foot and later taken to a medical centre in Khankandi. According to doctors, the life of the wounded was out of danger and that he was to be operated on.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed the second war over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27 following Yerevan's provocation on the line of contact. Six weeks of fighting ended with the signing of a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10.

The deal stipulated the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the war. The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.