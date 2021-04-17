Co-op between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan progresses in all areas - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament

By Trend





Co-operation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan progresses in all the areas, Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports citing to the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis.

Gafarova made the statement during her conversation with Chair of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis (Parliament) Tanzila Narbayeva,

Speaking further, Gafarova said that the bilateral relations are setting high standards whilst resting on the firm legal foundation in place thanks to the documents that our states have signed to date. The mutual visits and conversations of the presidents of the two countries played an important role in achieving this level of interaction, too, she added.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is history for Azerbaijan now, she said, and updated Narbayeva on the restoration work afoot in the liberated territories. She added with regret that, despite all the urges, Armenia continues a rude violation of the international legal principles by refusing to let the Azerbaijani side have minefield maps. She then called on the international community to make its attitude to this issue be known.

Gafarova also informed her interlocutor of the achievements made in combating the pandemic in Azerbaijan.

Tanzila Narbayeva, in turn, emphasized the roles of the two parliaments in the advance of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations and recalled with pleasure her visit to our country in 2013. Narbayeva also spoke of the importance of boosting cooperation between the provinces of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Other matters of shared interest were talked about during the meeting as well.