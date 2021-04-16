Baku calls on Minsk Group to present proposals on post-war peace process

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has called on the OSCE Minsk Group to present proposals on their possible role in strengthening peace between Baku and Yerevan in the post-war period.

Abdullayeva made the remarks in response to the Minsk Group’s April 13 statement on the regional situation, the ministry's press service has reported.

Abdullayeva said that although the co-chairs welcomed the progress made by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders in implementing the November joint statement, most of their statement “is not focused on the most important issues for the new post-conflict period, but rather on a number of other ideas and elements.”

Abdullayeva said that Azerbaijan’s position in the post-conflict period is clear.

“Our priorities include the restoration, reconstruction and reintegration of territories affected by the conflict that lasted for 30 years, ensuring the equality of all citizens of Azerbaijan, including of Armenian origin, regardless of their ethnic, religious or other affiliation, living in these territories within the framework of the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be restored as a result of this process and in all territories affected by the conflict. At the same time, the settlement of the conflict creates prospects for the establishment of normal relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.”

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia since 1994.