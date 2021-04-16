Russia ready to assist in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia

By Trend





Russia is ready to render assistance to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark during a briefing, Trend reports.

“We welcome the initiative, which is aimed at establishing lasting peace, good-neighborly relations between Baku and Yerevan,” the spokesperson said. “The agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 serve as a reliable basis.”

“We are ready to continue to render all possible assistance to such processes,” Zakharova said. “Of course, Azerbaijan and Armenia are only at the beginning of a difficult path towards restoring the necessary level of mutual trust and normalizing bilateral relations.”

“It is important for this promotion to be accompanied by a positive background, including information background,” the spokesperson said. “There are many difficulties and obstacles to be overcome while building interaction with our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends.”

“We emphasize that the stability and sustainable economic development of the South Caucasus meets the interests of all Russia's partners in this region,” Zakharova said.

“We hope that in practical issues the parties will strive for the steps aimed at normalizing relations, creating an atmosphere of trust, rather than new dividing lines,” the spokesperson said.