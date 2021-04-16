TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military-technical cooperation prospects

16 April 2021 [12:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed military-technical cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 15, the Ministry’s Chief, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus Dmitry Pantus, who is on a visit to Baku.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/205089.html

Print version

Views: 8

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also