War Trophy Park in Baku symbolizes heroic Azerbaijani people's triumphant victory - MP

By Trend





The War Trophy Park in Baku is a symbol of the valiant Azerbaijani army, struggle and triumph of the victory achieved by the heroic Azerbaijani people, the Parliament’s Member Tahir Rzayev told Trend on Apr.15.

According to Rzayev, all the exhibits on display in the park are reminders of heavy fightings.

"Armenia used to threaten with seizing Baku, and now military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces, captured as a trophy, is being demonstrated in the Azerbaijani capital," he said.

“It’s very symbolic that this open-air park opened on the eve of the third anniversary of the day of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s re-election as head of state,” noted the MP. "President Ilham Aliyev has created new realities, relying on his people, the army, a far-sighted policy, and the help of friendly countries. Therefore, the head of state said that we have created a new reality by liberating our lands from the Armenian occupation, shedding blood and demonstrating courage. Today everyone should and will reckon with us.”

He also stressed that the historic victory achieved by the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 is an opportunity to strengthen the international authority of Azerbaijan.

"Over 30 years the most authoritative international organizations haven't demonstrated a principled position about the Armenian occupation. They stood by Armenia and didn’t support Azerbaijan. Therefore, Azerbaijan's president chose the military way of putting end to the occupation, defeating the Armenian Armed Forces with a modernized Azerbaijani army. The War Trophy Park gives pride to every citizen of Azerbaijan, every person who maintains peace, giving us new strength," concluded Rzayev.



