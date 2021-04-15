Armenian PM says about 4,000 soldiers killed in Karabakh war

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his country lost about 4,000 soldiers during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in autumn 2020, TASS has reported.

He made the remarks at the Armenian parliament on April 14.

"As of today, we have 3,621 dead, whose names we know, and the number of missing is 321. The remains of another 201 servicemen are in the process of identification. Another 100 bodies have been identified, but relatives, for one reason or another, refuse to take the remains, do not believe the experts' conclusion. The total number of our dead is about 4,000 people," Pashinyan said.

Some Armenian analysts believe that Armenia’s military losses in the recent war with Azerbaijan are much higher than the official figure presented by Yerevan. Earlier, the Caspian Defence Studies Institute estimated that Armenia’s losses in the war reached 6,000 servicemen, while the number of injured made up 8,000.

In early March, Baku-based news sources reported that from November 13 to March 4, the bodies of 1,488 Armenian servicemen were found on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijan’s losses in the 44-day war with Armenia are 2,881, according to the information provided by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on March 2. In addition, 28 Azerbaijani soldiers are still missing.

Armenia and Azerbaijan started the second war over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27. Six weeks of fighting ended with the signing of a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10.

The deal stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the war. The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.



