Belarus eyes participation in reconstructing Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Belarus is ready to support Azerbaijan in reconstructing its liberated Karabakh region, Belarus Architecture and Construction Minister Ruslan Parkhamovich has said during a meeting with State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Chairman Anar Guliyev in Baku on April 13.

Parkhamovich emphasized that designers and experts of his country are ready to participate in the process of urban planning.

Reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s lands was also on the agenda of the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Belarus President Alexander Lukhasenko on April 14.

Guliyev briefed the participants on the work carried out to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. He also noted the activities of the state committee and reforms carried out in the field of urban planning.

He stressed the high level of development of mutual relations between the two countries in many areas. In addition, he expressed satisfaction with the constant exchange of experience in the field of urban planning and construction at the level of specialists in bilateral and multilateral formats.

In turn, Parkhamovich stated that Belarus attaches particular importance to the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and friendship.

The parties discussed cooperation in the field of urban planning, design, application of modern information technologies in construction. The sides also exchanged views on mutual relations and possible joint projects.

On the same day, a meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli and Belarus’s Agriculture and Food Minister Ivan Krupko.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, in particular the increase in mutual trade turnover and expansion of the range of supplied agricultural products.

Expressing satisfaction with the increased cooperation between the two institutions, Tahmazli briefed the guests about the latest measures taken to ensure and develop food security in Azerbaijan.

Agency's chairman spoke about the measures taken in the country to ensure the health of animals, more effective organization of work in the field of veterinary control and the creation of animal identification system.

Moreover, issues of cooperation in the field of veterinary control, crop production, livestock breeding, agricultural education and scientific potential were discussed.

The main topic of the meeting was cooperation in the field of veterinary control, or more precisely integration of information systems of the two countries, training of specialists in this area, organization of veterinary control system at the border.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the control measures applied to the import and export of food products between Azerbaijan and Belarus, exchanged views on the organization of joint trainings and seminars with specialized universities in the field of food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary.

It was noted that a working group of experts for operational interaction between the two countries’ agencies was established and a plan of joint actions was outlined.

During the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Kerimov, Krupko emphasized that over the past 5 years, the mutual turnover of agricultural products has increased by 3.5 times.

The turnover of agricultural products between Belarus and Azerbaijan in 2020 reached $35 million, which is an increase by 5.3 percent compared to 2019. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $30.4 million while the import to $4.6 million. In the first two months of the current year, this figure was $6.2 million, which is an increase by 15.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan increased its trade turnover with Belarus by 37.7 percent, bringing the volume to $313.1 million in 2020. Of total turnover, the country’s export to Belarus amounted to $164.9 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $148.2 million.