Hungarian companies may take part in business forum on restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Hungarian companies are expected to take part in a business forum on the restoration of Karabakh, liberated from Armenian occupation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) stated, Trend reports citing EURACTIV, an independent pan-European media network specializing in EU politics.

The business forum is planned to be organized by the Turkic Council in Baku in May.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic Council will hold this event to establish 'partnership relations between the business communities of the council's member states and observer countries' after the states included in the council declare their readiness to take an active part in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands.