Karabakh community head gets death threats from Armenia

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The head of Nagorno-Karabakh's Azerbaijani community, MP Tural Ganjaliyev, and the Russian peacekeeping commander in Karabakh, Rustam Muradov, have received death threats from Armenia.

Lilit Gyozalyan, a member of the Armenian parliament's foreign relations committee, has threatened with the murder MP Tural Ganjaliyev, the latter has reported on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

"In response to my peace messages, an expert of Armenian Parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Relations threatens to cut my head off. Armenia has international obligations to end hate speech and it can start doing so by dismissing Ms Gozalyan [Gyozalyan] for her Azerbaijanophobic position and pro-violence views," Ganjaliyev wrote.

Gyozalyan's aforesaid intimidating message appeared on social media after Ganjaliyev stated on his official Twitter page that his office will soon be operating in Khankendi.

"Soon my office will be operating in Khankendi. Currently considering possible spots for the new office building in the city. As the MP representing all residents of Khankendi regardless of their ethnic background, I will do my best to serve everyone well," he tweeted.

It should be noted that Gyozalyan later removed her aggressive comment from Twitter.

Meanwhile, Day.az reported, quoting Armenian news sources that the deputy head of Avan prefecture, member of the Civil Contract party, Nerses Poghosyan, threatened with death Russian peacekeeping commander Rustam Muradov.

"For the fact that you [Muradov] play with the blood of my soldiers, you will answer with your life, you will die like a cockroach," Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Muradov described as provocation official Yerevan's statement on April 8 announcing the return of Armenian servicemen [Armenian saboteurs detained in Karabakh after the November 10 peace deal] back to their country.

"This is a lie and a provocation. Ask them. They are misleading the population. It was not planned. It was a simple working visit [by Muradov] to Baku," Muradov said.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov recently said that Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 12 prisoners of war to Azerbaijan. Bayramov added that Azerbaijan neutralized 62 servicemen from Armenia's Shirak region that were deployed on Azerbaijani territories on November 26 and they cannot be considered as prisoners of war.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.















