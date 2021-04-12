Tactical drills of army's missile, artillery batteries kick off

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Army has launched tactical exercises of missile and artillery batteries, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

The exercises of the missile and artillery batteries are being held under the 2021 combat readiness plan confirmed by the Defence Ministry. Exemplary combat shots will be fired in the area of the drills with the widespread use of combat equipment in tactical exercises.

Taking into account the experience gained during the 44-day Patriotic War, the main efforts during the drills will be aimed at improving practical skills in the organization of combat operations in line with the real combat conditions, the continuous day and night management of units, their interaction with other types of troops.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



