Foreign military attaches visit Air Force military unit

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan have visited an Azerbaijan Air Force military unit at the Defence Ministry initiative, the ministry has reported on its website.

The visit was organized by the ministry under the annual action plan approved by Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov.

A briefing was held for 15 representatives of the military attachés apparatus from 12 countries in the unit and they were informed about the activities of the Air Force in the Second Karabakh War.

During the visit, the questions from the military attaches were answered. Aircraft and flight training simulators were demonstrated to the guests as part of the visit.

In turn, the military attachés expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry leadership for organizing the visit at a high level.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27, 2020.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.