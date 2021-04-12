War-affected citizens receive 30 more apartments

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labour and Social Protection Ministry has provided 30 more apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans, the ministry’s press has reported.

The apartments are in a residential complex in Garadagh's Umid settlement near Baku.

Some 3,000 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021 under the presidential instructions. Thus, the number of provided houses and apartments to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled this year, compared to 2020.

So far, 230 apartments have been provided to these categories of citizens in 2021.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 1,572 apartments and private houses to these categories of citizens in 2020, 934 apartments and private houses in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018. This means that the program of providing houses and apartments to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will be increased fivefold since 2018.

By the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

Meanwhile, 265 cars were given to disabled war veterans in 2018, 600 cars in 2019, and 400 cars in 2020. So far, more than 7,200 cars were given to the citizens of these categories, and these measures will continue.

The Labour and Social Protection Ministry is continuously taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.