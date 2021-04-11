TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's Aghdam - clear example of urbicide, says top official (PHOTO)

11 April 2021 [16:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Aghdam city which was liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh was is a clear example of urbicide, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"Urbicide is a term which literally translates as "violence against the city". Liberated city of Agdam which entirely ruined and looted as a result of Armenia's 30 years long vandalism is clear illustration of URBICIDE. Agdam is referred as the 'Hiroshima of the Caucasus'," he wrote.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/204949.html

Print version

Views: 9

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also