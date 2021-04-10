Hungary consider s Turkic Council member states important partners

Hungary is considering Turkic Council's participants as important partners, State Secretary for Security Policy of the country, Peter Stara said, Trend reports on April 10.

Stara made the statement speaking at the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, held in Baku.

According to him, Hungary wants to establish ties and cooperation with the region in all spheres, especially in the economy and culture, and in this context, information and media are of particular importance.

The state secretary emphasized that one of the most important tasks is to fight fake news, misinformation, which is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted the importance of strengthening cooperation between media agencies, adding that his country is ready to share its experience in dealing with challenges in the field of disinformation and fake news.

Hungary's goal is to continue to develop cooperation with the member countries of the Turkic Council, and the establishment of a representative office of this organization in Budapest would be a suitable means to achieve this goal, added Stara.