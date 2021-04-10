Azerbaijani president's assistant meets with Turkic Council's secretary-general

Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports on April 10.

The meeting has been held within Amreyev’s visit to Baku for participation in the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries.

Hajiyev and Amreyev discussed cooperation within the Turkic Council, the work carried out to further develop the activities and relations between the member countries of the organization during the chairing of Azerbaijan, as well as further steps.

The parties emphasized importance of cooperation in the field of media and information policy, as noted in the Final Declaration of the 7th Turkic Council Summit, held in Baku on October 15, 2019, chaired by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

They also exchanged views on promising areas of cooperation.