Anti-Turkic campaigns periodically carried out - Azerbaijani president's assistant

By Trend





Campaigns to present false information on Turkic countries are periodically carried out, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on April 10.

Hajiyev made the statement at the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, held in Baku.

According to him, during the 44-day Patriotic war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Turkish media played an important role in informing the world community of this war.

“I express my gratitude in this regard. It’s also important to create such a platform within the Turkic Council. Another important step in this direction could be holding media forums,” he said. “We must better present ourselves, our culture to the world. Disinformation campaigns are being conducted against the Turkic countries.”

“We must mobilize our forces to convey truth to the world. It’s necessary to work together on social media platforms to suppress campaigns on disinformation being carried out against our countries," added Hajiyev.