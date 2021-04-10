TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkic Council developing roadmap for better co-op with Turkic-speaking countries

10 April 2021 [16:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) is developing a roadmap for the better cooperation with the Turkic-speaking states, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports.

Amreyev made the remark at the third meeting of the responsible ministers and top-ranking officials for information and media of the Turkic Council in Baku.

He noted that the development of ties between the media structures of the Turkic-speaking states is one of the priority areas.

"During the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War took place from late Sept. to early Nov.2020, we had witnessed how actively the media of the Turkic-speaking countries covered it. We must continue to take joint steps in this area," Amreyev said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/204922.html

Print version

Views: 7

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also