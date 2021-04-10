Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry

By Trend





Russia has always been ready for the option of settlement that would be supported by the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports with reference to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova stressed that the president of the Russian Federation has repeatedly reiterated this.

"This position is decisive in the work of the Russian co-chairmanship,” the spokesperson added. “I would like to emphasize that the package of proposals for the settlement, besides the declaration of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, also included a joint statement by Russia, the US and France to support it.”

“These two documents plus the UN Security Council’s resolution approving the package of proposals for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement was the essence of the Russian proposals of that time, about which other co-chairing countries - the US and France were in detail aware and which they fully supported," Zakharova added.

Earlier, former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said that allegedly Russian co-chairman Igor Popov told him that even if the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides agree with the ideas of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian side would not implement them.