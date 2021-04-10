Azerbaijan clearing territory for new settlement of mines in Zangilan

By Trend





The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has cleared a 906-hectare-area of mines in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Idris Ismayilov, head of the agency's operational staff, told Trend.

Ismayilov stressed that the demining work is currently underway.

"The territories in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Zangilan and Gubadli districts have been cleared of mines,” the head of the agency's operational staff added. “Mine clearance work in Zangilan began in February for the implementation of the Smart City and Smart Village projects in this district. It is initially planned to build a settlement there on a ??50-hectare-area. The employees of the agency have already cleared 42 hectares of mines, that is, 86 percent of this area. The remaining eight hectares will be cleared in the coming days."

“The lands suitable for agricultural activity around this settlement will be cleared from mines,” the head of the agency's operational staff added.