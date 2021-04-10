Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish ambassador

By Trend





Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Turkey's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Erkan Ozoral, who is completing his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, in April 9, 2021, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s press service.

At the meeting, Hasanov stressed that the military cooperation between the two countries, built on friendly and fraternal relations, is growing and mutually beneficial.

Reminding his previous meetings with the ambassador, he thanked the ambassador for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and wished the diplomat success in his future activities.

Thanking the Minister for the meeting, Ozoral emphasized that he will forever remain a sincere friend of the Azerbaijani state and people.