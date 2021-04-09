Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with heads of Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Kazakh delegations

By Trend





Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with the heads of the media delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to Hikmat Hajiyev’s message on Twitter.

"We met with the heads of the media delegations from the fraternal countries of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, exchanged the views on the prospects for developing the cooperation in this sphere,” Hajiyev tweeted. “The discussions will continue on April 10 within the Turkic Council."