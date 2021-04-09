Armenia continues aggressive policy against Azerbaijan after Karabakh war [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenia is continuing its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan after the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020, Azertag has reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting with OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in Baku on April 8.

"After the war stopped we had already dozens of casualties, including those who have been killed by mines and Armenia did not give us a map of mines. So, this is another war crime... But they continue this policy against Azerbaijanis even after the war already stopped for many months. But we will do everything that is needed, the demining process is going," he said.

The president spoke about Azerbaijan's plans for reconstructing the liberated lands.

"Already we are planning for reconstruction, master plans of the cities, of villages being already in the phase of preparation and, of course, we want our brothers from Islamic World to come to see to visit and to see what they have done to our historical heritage and to see the process of reconstruction. And of course, I will be also very glad to see you sometime in the future after we start already the process of reconstruction," Aliyev said.

The head of state highly evaluated the visit of members of the OIC Contact Group to the region.

"I know that ambassadors, members of the Contact Group on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement visited the occupied territories recently and they have seen it with their own eyes. They made public statements. We are very grateful for that," he noted.

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan wanted the world to realize its just cause.

"Now we want the whole world to see it and to realize that what we have done was a just cause, based on international law, on UN charter, on our right for self-defence, and was based on justice. So, we restored justice. The aggressor was thrown away from our lands, and now it’s a time to restore. But it will take time, of course, because the biggest problem is mines," the head of state said.

He emphasized that Armenia's 30-year occupation led to the suffering of more than a million Azerbaijanis and total devastation of the country's lands.

"Now when foreign journalists and diplomats are visiting the liberated territories, they can see that Armenians destroyed everything. All the cities, all the villages, historical, religious sights, mosques, cemeteries have been demolished. And this is a reflection of Islamophobia, Azerbaijanophobia, vandalism because as I said many times our cities have been demolished not during the first Karabakh war but after, during the times of occupation. That was a deliberate policy to erase all Azerbaijani and Islamic heritage from these historical lands of Azerbaijan and to change the origin of those lands," the president added.

During the meeting, President Aliyev awarded Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen with the state order of Azerbaijan, Order of “Friendship” – “Dostlug” for the latter's "outstanding contribution to the development of cooperation between the OIC and Azerbaijan.







