Aliyev, Putin mull Karabakh peace, socio-economic progress [UPDATE]

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed peace and security in Karabakh, Azertag has reported.

In a telephone conversation that took place on April 8, the two presidents focused on the further stabilization of the situation in the region in line with statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

During the phone talk, the sides discussed in detail ensuring peace, security and sustainable socio-economic development of the region, as well as the progress of work on the restoration of transport communications. In this regard, the results of the Russia-Armenia high-level meeting in Moscow on April 7 were taken into account. The sides decided to intensify contacts in various formats, the report added.

It should be noted that earlier on April 1 the two leaders discussed the latest situation in Karabakh and the course of joint work to unblock the transport and communication lines in the South Caucasus region.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.