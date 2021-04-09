US official says Moscow probably looks to maintain Karabakh conflict, not solve it

By Trend





Moscow is probably striving to maintain the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, and not solve it, George Kent, Deputy Assistant US Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

I expect the Azerbaijani authorities to grow dissatisfied with the fact that Russian peacekeepers appear to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh for the long term, Kent said.

At the same time, Kent said the US welcomes the cease of military actions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.