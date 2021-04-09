Normalizing situation in Karabakh remains most relevant issue - Russia's president

By Trend





Normalizing the situation in Karabakh remains the most relevant and acute issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports referring to Russian media outlets.

"Of course, we also have to talk about building bilateral relations, and normalization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and around it," Putin said.

Following the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a joint statement to end the war was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

As a result of the war Azerbaijan liberated its territories from the Armenian occupation.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.