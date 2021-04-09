FM lauds outgoing Turkish envoy for contribution to prospering ties

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has hailed outgoing Turkish ambassador Erkan Ozoral for his contribution to the development of high-level ties, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

At a meeting held between Bayramov and Ozoral upon the termination of the latter's diplomatic duties on April 7, 2021, the minister noted with satisfaction the role of Ozoral as an ambassador in the development of high-level relations between the two brotherly countries and thanked him for his contribution to this.

The minister noted that high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey impose great responsibility also on the ambassadors and stressed that ambassador Ozoral, during his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, successfully coped with this important task and successfully worked as ambassador of fraternal Turkey in a historical period for Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Ozoral said he did not separate Azerbaijan from Turkey and this will always be the case. He said he was proud to serve as ambassador at a very important time for Azerbaijan and thanked him for the high attention and cooperation shown to him during his diplomatic career.

“Emphasizing with satisfaction that the visa requirement for visits between the two countries has been abolished and our citizens can now travel on the basis of ID cards, the ambassador described it as a manifestation of fraternal relations between our countries,” the ministry said.

Bayramov expressed confidence that Ozoral will carry on his next task with high professionalism and wished the ambassador success in his future endeavours.

The parties also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.