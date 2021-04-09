Defence chiefs review collaboration of Azerbaijani,Turkish troops

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have assessed the interoperability between all types of the two countries' troops, the development of joint operational plans, an increase of combat interaction between units and other activities, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The ministers made relevant remarks in a direct video conference between Hasanov and Akar established as part of the ongoing joint tactical and special drills of the Azerbaijani and Turkish signal troops that are ongoing under the plan approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In an address to the servicemen involved in the drills, the two defence ministers wished them success and emphasized the importance of improving the interoperability of the signal troops, organizing unified communications and automated control systems between the troops, as well as continuing joint activities in this sphere.

It should be noted that on April 7, Zakir Hasanov arrived in the drills scene, visited the field command posts deployed on the terrain and inquired about the organizing and progress of the exercises. The most modern tactical and strategic communications equipment available in the armament of the national units was demonstrated to the defence minister.

It was reported that during the exercises, the tasks for organizing a unified communications system are being successfully fulfilled. Hasanov contacted the command posts of the Air Force, Naval Forces, Missile-Artillery Troops, and Special Forces, as well as checked the stability and continuity of communications.

He also contacted in a video conference format the headquarters of the Army Corps and formations deployed in Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, and in other liberated territories, and gave relevant instructions about the progress of the drills.



