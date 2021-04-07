President allocates $8m for construction of highway to Karabakh region

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to allocate AZN 13.6 million ($8 million) for the construction of a highway leading to Khojavand region liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020.

The presidential order specifies additional measures for the construction of the Mingachevir - Mingachevir station - Bahramtepe - Avshar - Salmanbayli - Ashagy Avshar - Khojavand highway in Agjabadi region.

Under the order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads was allocated AZN 13.6 million from the 2021 state budget to complete the construction of the highway, connecting four settlements, where 14,000 people live.

The Finance Ministry was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in the order and the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve issues arising from it.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.