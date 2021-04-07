New military unit opens in liberated Gubadli

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has opened another military unit on the state border with Armenia in the Gubadli region liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war in 2020, the service reported on its website.

State Border Service Deputy Chief Ilham Mehdiyev Service Chief Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev's congratulations at the opening ceremony held on April 6.

At the ceremony, a group of servicemen was awarded for high merits in their service activities.

Those attending the ceremony familiarized themselves with the conditions created for organizing the service and combat activities of the military unit personnel, including the administrative building and training centre, work premises for personnel, barracks and canteen, warehouses, technical means, automotive equipment, etc.

At the shooting range of the training centre, practice firing from armoured vehicles, small arms, mortars and anti-aircraft guns was carried out.

The State Border Service earlier opened military units in Gubadli on March 19 and April 1.

In early March, Sadigov stated that Azerbaijan’s state interests on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border are protected at the highest level.

“The Service under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's command is a source of pride for every Azerbaijani border guard,” Sadigov said.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.







