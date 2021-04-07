Azerbaijan's religious leaders arrive in Aghdam

By Trend





Heads of the religious communities of Azerbaijan have arrived in Aghdam region previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Among the arrived were the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, members of the Gazi Council of the Office, Head of the Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, Milikh Yevdayev, Head of the Community of European Jews in Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, Head of the community of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete, Head of the Albanian religious community Robert Mobili and representatives of the Orthodox Church.

Before Aghdam, the heads of religious communities visited the Martyrs' Alley and the Juma Mosque in Barda.







