OIC official condemn Armenian destructions in Aghdam, Ganja

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Visiting OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) officials have condemned Armenian destructions in Aghdam region of Karabakh and Ganja city.

They made the remarks within the visit to the aforesaid areas as permanent representatives of member states of the OIC Contact Group on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.

Gambia's deputy ambassador to OIC Abu Bakr Jah described the situation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and Ganja city as heartbreaking.

"We have witnessed big destruction and I pray such a tragedy not to reoccur. This is large-scale Armenian aggression against the Azerbaijani people, and as the international community, we condemn this," he said.

Jah stressed that Armenia's missile fire on civilians is a large-scale terror.

Meanwhile, the assistant for economic affairs of the OIC Secretariat, Ahmed Galaisa Siguanda, stressed that OIC had always tried to support Azerbaijan in the political sphere through various resolutions.

“At the same time, we have made every effort for the UN to adopt resolutions in favour of Azerbaijan,” he said.

The assistant for economic affairs stressed that he is glad that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from the Armenian occupation.

"As the OIC, we are very glad that Azerbaijan has finally liberated its lands from the Armenian aggressors. I also want to emphasize that peace must be stable, the internally displaced people must return to their houses. We will try to support Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories," he stressed.

Earlier, the delegation members visited Armenian war crime scenes in Aghdam region.

As a result of Armenia's targeted missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities outside of the war zone (Ganja, Barda, Tartar and others), 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children were killed and over 400 were wounded. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also verified the use of banned cluster bombs and rockets by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.



