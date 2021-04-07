Two servicemen injured in mine blast near liberated Sugovushan

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Two Azerbaijani servicemen have been injured in a mine explosion while searching for missing soldiers, Trend has reported, quoting the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

On April 6, in the afternoon, servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Punhan Aliyev and Bakhtiyar Ilgaroglu were injured in the mine blast in the direction of the village of Sugovushan while searching for servicemen who disappeared during the Patriotic War. The fact of the explosion is being investigated, the report added.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry earlier stated that 20 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 85 citizens, including 16 civilians were injured after the signing of the Karabakh peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 26 described Armenia’s failure to provide the maps of mined areas in liberated lands as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this can also be considered to be a war crime as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on liberated territories after the war.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.