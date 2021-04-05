Azerbaijan discusses issues of transport, communications in liberated territories

By Trend

Azerbaijan's working group for transport, communications, high technologies under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally solve issues in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 held a new meeting, Trend reports on Apr.5.

The group included representatives of relevant state bodies to coordinate issues on the use of transport, communications, and high technologies in the liberated territories, and it’s working to create transport and communication infrastructure in accordance with international standards.

Besides, the group works on the application of high technologies, comfortable and safe use of all types of transport, the restoration of transit transport links and the expansion of regional cooperation in this area, the construction of backbone local telecommunication networks and their connection to the republican telecommunications network, the provision of telephony, Internet, TV and radio broadcasting services to the population and government agencies using new technologies, as well as the application of the Smart City and Smart Village concepts.

At the meeting, chaired by the head of the Working Group, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev, information was heard from the relevant structures about the work carried out to implement the activities included in the detailed plan, including the design and construction of roads, railways and airports, the laying of inter-district trunk cable networks and the creation of communication networks, the ongoing work was discussed, the directions of future activities were identified, a decision was made to develop priority projects.

The meeting participants also discussed the issue of optimal placement of government agencies and service organizations for the provision of centralized services, saving public funds and observing the principle of customer satisfaction as part of measures to return to the liberated territories.

Along with the above, the participants discussed the draft ‘State program for the restoration and sustainable development of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025’.

The importance of work on restoration and creation in the liberated territories was emphasized, taking into account the main directions and instructions given by the President of Azerbaijan, the needs and prospects of settlement, new challenges and concepts. For this, it was noted the importance of performing work by all structures in coordination with the Interdepartmental Center, the active participation of each structure in these processes in conditions of mutual cooperation.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by the Presidential Administration’s Chief Samir Nuriyev.