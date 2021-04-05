Azerbaijani, Turkish troops to hold joint drills on April 6-8

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's and Turkey's signal troops will hold joint tactical and special exercises under a plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

The exercises will take place from April 6 to 8.

"During the exercise, military signalmen will be deployed to the areas for fulfilling training-combat tasks. They will work out tasks for organizing a unified communications system. The tasks on organizing the interoperability of troops, deploying field command posts and other actions will be accomplished in the course of the exercises to be conducted with the use of modern communications and automated control systems," the report added.

Azerbaijani servicemen have recently undergone mountaineering and anti-terrorist exercises in Turkey.

It should be noted that servicemen from the Separate Combined Troops Army in Nakhchivan took part in the Winter Exercise 2021 along with the Turkish Armed Forces from February 2 to 12 in Turkey's Kars.

Earlier in September 2020, the two countries’ land and air forces held large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave.

Turkish and Azerbaijani armies regularly hold joint drills in line with the bilateral agreement on military cooperation and the participation of the two countries’ land and air forces. In August 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced that the intensity of the Azerbaijani-Turkish drills would be increased.