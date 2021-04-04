TODAY.AZ / Politics

Mines implanted by Armenia constitute serious threat to safety – Azerbaijani top official

04 April 2021 [16:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his Twitter page on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports referring to Hikmat Hajiyev’s post.

“In 2005, UNGA declared 4 April as International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action,” Hajiyev tweeted.

In his post Hajiyev drew attention to the mining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

“Implanted mines by Armenia constitute serious threat to safety, health and lives of civilian population, or an impediment to social and economic development in liberated lands,” Hajiyev tweeted.

