Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies agreement with Pakistan on emergency prevention

By Trend





Parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified an agreement with Pakistan in the field of prevention of emergency situations, Trend reports.

At a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the bill ‘On Approval of an Agreement on Cooperation in the Sphere of Prevention, Limitation and Mitigation of the Consequences of Emergencies Between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Pakistan’ was discussed.

During the discussions, the participants noted that this document will make an important contribution to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.

As a result, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.