Azerbaijan to have military prosecutor’s offices in liberated lands

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on ensuring a more effective organization of the work of military prosecutor’s offices in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Under the order, the military prosecutor's offices of liberated Gubadli, Kalbajar and Aghdam regions will be created on the basis of the Karabakh military prosecutor’s office.

Moreover, in connection with the establishment of the aforesaid military prosecutor’s offices, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to take measures to provide these structures with buildings, equipment, communications, vehicles and other organizational and technical means.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to submit the proposal on increasing the staffing limit of prosecutor’s offices and other employees hired to work, to the president of Azerbaijan within two months.

Furthermore, the Cabinet of Minister was authorized to take measures to provide the Fuzuli military prosecutor’s office with buildings, equipment, communications and other organizational and technical means for organizing its activity in Fuzuli city, as well as resolve other issues arising from the order.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The Azerbaijani government allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.