Armenian Church supports aggression against neighboring peoples - Caucasian Muslims Office

02 April 2021 [13:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Armenian Church supports aggression of Armenians against people of the neighboring countries with Armenia, Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), said, Trend reports.

Pashazade made the remark at a meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul.

“Armenian clerics call for war, holding a cross in one hand and a weapon in other,” the CMO chairman said.

Pashazade expressed hope that the Armenian Catholicos will not encourage war, but peace and dialogue, as befits a religious leader, and will also promote the ideas of peace and humanism.

